After months in Dubai jail over drug case, Hyderabad woman returns home

Hyderabad: Ameena Begum, a Hyderabad woman who was arrested in a drug-related case in Dubai in 2025 and sentenced to 25 years in prison, has returned home after a prolonged legal battle in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Kishenbagh resident arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Tuesday, March 24, where she was received by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan and her family members.

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Ameena Begum (left) stands beside MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan at Hyderabad airport after her return.

The reunion turned emotional as Ameena broke down on seeing her minor son and mother after months of separation, embracing her child at the airport.

Ameena had travelled to Dubai on May 18, 2025, in search of employment after being promised a job by an agent. She was arrested upon arrival at Dubai International Airport after authorities alleged that the bag she carried contained prohibited substances. Her legal team had argued that she was unaware of the contents and had been misled.

Her first appeal before a three-judge bench in Dubai was rejected, with the court upholding the original sentence. The defence had also cited her vulnerable circumstances, including her responsibility towards her young son and elderly parents, as well as her health condition, as she was suffering from Tuberculosis.

Family members embrace Ameena Begum at RGIA Hyderabad following her return after a legal battle in the UAE.



Following the setback, efforts were initiated to pursue further legal remedies, including plans for a second appeal in Abu Dhabi and a mercy petition.

MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan played a key role in coordinating legal support and mobilising financial assistance. Around Dirham 25,000 were raised through public contributions to hire legal representation in Dubai.

Legal consultant Iftekaruddin, who is based in Dubai and assisted in arranging legal support for the case, was also present at the airport during Ameena’s arrival.

Also Read Dubai court rejects appeal of Hyderabad woman in drugs case

Speaking after her return, Ameena expressed gratitude to those who supported her during the legal process, particularly Amjed Ullah Khan and the donors who contributed towards her legal expenses.

Khan thanked well-wishers for their support and said the case underlines the need for greater awareness among job seekers about fraudulent recruitment agents. He also emphasised the importance of timely intervention in cases involving Indian nationals facing legal challenges abroad.