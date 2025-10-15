Dubai court sends Hyderabad woman to jail for 25 years

Hyderabad: A Dubai court has sent a 24-year-old Hyderabad woman, Ameena Begum, to jail for 25 years over charges of possessing drugs.

Following the judgment which was delivered on Wednesday, October 8, the family members have started getting in touch with lawyers to appeal.

How Hyderabad woman landed in Dubai jail

It all began after the woman, a resident of Kishan Bagh, was approached by a local travel agent with an offer of a job at a beauty parlour in Dubai. As the woman was in search of a job after her divorce, she accepted the offer.

Although the claimed job was in Dubai, she was asked to first travel to Bangkok before flying to the Middle Eastern country in May 2025.

In Bangkok, another agent met the woman and handed over a parcel and asked her to carry it to Dubai.

At Dubai International Airport, the Hyderabad woman was detained after authorities allegedly found narcotic drugs inside the luggage and sent her to jail.

25 years jail awarded

After hearing the case, the court sent her to jail for 25 years. Now, she wants to appeal against the judgment.

#ThirdAppeal: Ameena Begum sentenced to 25 years jail in Drugs case, Need Rs/ 6.0 lakhs help for hiring a lawyer to appeal in Dubai Court :



After my #FirstAppeal & #SecondAppeal she received Rs/ 2.82 lakhs need more Rs/ 3.20 lakhs.



Hyderabadi woman Ameena Begum who was arrested… pic.twitter.com/iDmHc85Yg4 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) October 14, 2025

As the woman is unable to arrange a lawyer due to financial problems, an appeal has been made to people to help her.

Her father Mohammed Ayub is a bed-ridden paralysis patient and her mother Sultana Begum works as a housemaid. She is the only daughter and her minor son is with her mother after her arrest.