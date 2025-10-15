Police bust mujra party at ‘Diwali get-together’ near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda SOT raided a resort at Maheshwaram and busted a mujra party on Tuesday night. The police caught 20 women dance performers and 56 men during the ‘Diwali get together’ raid.

Acting on information, the SOT team raided KCR Resorts and Convention at Maheshwaram. Two businessmen who own seed companies arranged the Diwali bash for the dealers and invited 56 men.

The organizers obtained permission for liquor and booked the resort.

A broker had arranged 20 women who are dance performers from two Telugu States for the event.

The police took into custody all of them. Two cartons of liquor were seized. No drugs were found in the resort, police officials said.

A case has been booked against the resort manager and the businessmen who organized the event.