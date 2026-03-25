Chicken shops in Hyderabad to remain closed from April 1 amid protest

Hyderabad: Chicken shops in Hyderabad are set to remain closed starting April 1 as traders plan a shutdown over reduced profit margins.

Posters that appeared in several parts of the city mentioned that shop owners are facing losses. Traders say poultry companies are not providing enough profit margins and it has made it difficult for them to continue their business.

Hyderabad to see chicken shops shut until demands are met

Chicken shops across Hyderabad will remain closed starting April 1, as traders launch a protest over declining profit margins. Posters put up in several areas claim that poultry companies are not offering adequate margins, leading to mounting losses for shop owners.



The… pic.twitter.com/wzJoKQr3RJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 25, 2026

The Telangana Chicken Shop Owners Association has announced that the shutdown is part of a protest. The association is demanding that profit margins be restored.

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It also stated that chicken shops in Hyderabad will remain closed until their demands are met.

Egg prices drop

Meanwhile, egg prices in the city have fallen sharply over the past few days following disruptions to exports caused by the ongoing war involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The decline is mainly attributed to the halt in egg exports to West Asia. In the wake of the war, several key ports and airports in the region have been affected due to heightened security concerns and disruptions to shipping routes.

As a result, exports of chicken eggs from India have come to a standstill in some parts of the State.