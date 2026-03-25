Video: Huge rush at Hyderabad petrol pumps as panic buying grips city

Hyderabad: Several petrol pumps in Hyderabad are witnessing huge rush and long queues, while some displayed ‘No stock’ boards as panic buying gripped the city on Wednesday, March 25.

At the filling stations that are open, long queues of cars, autorickshaws, bikes, and other vehicles are seen.

The panic buying was also witnessed on Tuesday despite authorities maintaining that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or domestic LPG anywhere in Telangana.

Huge rush at Hyderabad petrol pumps as panic buying grips city



Several petrol pumps in Hyderabad are witnessing long queues, while some displayed ‘No stock’ boards as panic buying gripped the city on Wednesday, March 25.



At the filling stations that are open, long queues of… pic.twitter.com/moKiWbEw6a — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 25, 2026

CNG filling station

At CNG outlets, autorickshaws are seen waiting in long queues for refuelling. It is affecting the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Government of Telangana, categorically clarified that there is absolutely no shortage of petrol, diesel, or domestic LPG anywhere in the state.

The department said that the supply chain from oil refineries to local depots is fully operational, and sufficient stock is available to meet the regular daily requirements of all citizens across all districts.

Long queues and temporary “No Stock” boards at certain retail petrol outlets are strictly the result of sudden, unwarranted panic buying fuelled by false rumours.

When citizens unnecessarily rush to fill their tanks to full capacity, it creates an artificial scarcity, despite adequate fuel being available at the depots.

Appeal by Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Amid huge rush at petrol pumps, yesterday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar claimed that there is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in Hyderabad.

He posted on X that adequate stocks are available and supply is running smoothly across the city. He urged citizens not to panic or rush to fuel stations, as such actions may lead to unnecessary congestion and disruption.

“Hyderabad City Police is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with all concerned departments. We urge everyone to remain calm, avoid spreading or believing in rumours, and cooperate with authorities to ensure normalcy is maintained,” he said.

There is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in #Hyderabad. Adequate stocks are available and supply is running smoothly across the city. Citizens are requested not to panic or rush to fuel stations, as such actions may lead to unnecessary congestion and disruption.



Hyderabad… — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) March 24, 2026

Clarification issued amid rush at Hyderabad petrol pumps

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association on Wednesday dismissed the rumours related to fuel shortage.

It said that there is no shortage of fuel and adequate stock is available with HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL. The temporary stock exhaustion at several retail outlets across the country is a result of panic buying.

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Regarding carrying petrol or diesel in cans for storage, it said that the practice is against PESO norms. People have been urged to avoid panic buying.

Despite assurances and clarifications, the petrol pumps in Hyderabad continue to witness a huge rush and long queues since yesterday.