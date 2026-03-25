Is Telangana planning to scrap SSC exams? TEC clears the air

Rumours about the scrapping of SSC exams in Telangana were triggered after the release of the policy document ‘Education Policy for Telangana 2026’.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 10:24 am IST
Students taking Telangana SSC exams with OMR sheets in a classroom setting.
SSC exams

Hyderabad: Amid rumours of scrapping of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in Telangana, the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) issued a clarification.

A report published in TNIE quoted TEC member Prof Vishweshwar Rao saying that there is no such plan under consideration by the government.

Source of rumours

The rumours about the scrapping of SSC exams in Telangana were triggered after the release of the policy document ‘Education Policy for Telangana 2026’.

Subhan Haleem

Although the document suggested reforms, including the merger of the SSC Board with the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), it did not suggest scrapping SSC exams.

However, the rumours were further fuelled after some private schools introduced classes 11 and 12.

Attendance in SSC exams in Telangana

Meanwhile, in the ongoing examinations in the state, 99.68 per cent attendance was recorded for the third language paper.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Out of 5,18,012 registered candidates, 5,16,362 appeared, while 1,650 were absent. In the case of regular candidates, 5,15,764 were present out of 5,17,118, whereas private candidates showed 66.89 per cent attendance, with 598 appearing out of 894.

During the SSC exams in Telangana, no cases of malpractice, disturbances, or negligence by staff were reported.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 10:24 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button