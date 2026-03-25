Is Telangana planning to scrap SSC exams? TEC clears the air

Hyderabad: Amid rumours of scrapping of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in Telangana, the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) issued a clarification.

A report published in TNIE quoted TEC member Prof Vishweshwar Rao saying that there is no such plan under consideration by the government.

Source of rumours

The rumours about the scrapping of SSC exams in Telangana were triggered after the release of the policy document ‘Education Policy for Telangana 2026’.

Although the document suggested reforms, including the merger of the SSC Board with the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), it did not suggest scrapping SSC exams.

However, the rumours were further fuelled after some private schools introduced classes 11 and 12.

Also Read Telangana teachers to visit four countries under education exchange programme

Attendance in SSC exams in Telangana

Meanwhile, in the ongoing examinations in the state, 99.68 per cent attendance was recorded for the third language paper.

Out of 5,18,012 registered candidates, 5,16,362 appeared, while 1,650 were absent. In the case of regular candidates, 5,15,764 were present out of 5,17,118, whereas private candidates showed 66.89 per cent attendance, with 598 appearing out of 894.

During the SSC exams in Telangana, no cases of malpractice, disturbances, or negligence by staff were reported.