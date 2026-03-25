Telangana teachers to visit four countries under education exchange programme

Hyderabad: The School Education Department has announced a Teachers’ Exposure Visit and Educational Exchange Programme. It aims to help teachers in learning from global education systems.

Under the initiative, a 40-member delegation from Telangana will travel to Finland, Singapore, Vietnam and Japan between April 20 and 24.

As per the director of school education, Dr E Naveen Nicolas, the visit is part of efforts to improve the quality of education.

For the programme, 28 teachers have been selected from different districts. During the selection process, the district collectors were asked to recommend three teachers each. Later, the final list was prepared.

Those who are selected for the programme include headmasters, school assistants and secondary grade teachers from districts such as Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Medak, Khammam, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Rajanna Sircilla and Rangareddy.

District officials will inform the selected teachers. They have asked to confirm the availability of the teachers for the international visit.

On March 25, a virtual orientation session will be held to guide participants on visa procedures and other travel-related requirements.

The delegation also includes other officials from the education department.