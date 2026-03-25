Telangana teachers to visit four countries under education exchange programme

Under the initiative, a 40-member delegation from Telangana will travel to Finland, Singapore, Vietnam and Japan between April 20 and 24.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 9:46 am IST
Fired for being 'trans woman', UP school denies
Representative image.

Hyderabad: The School Education Department has announced a Teachers’ Exposure Visit and Educational Exchange Programme. It aims to help teachers in learning from global education systems.

Under the initiative, a 40-member delegation from Telangana will travel to Finland, Singapore, Vietnam and Japan between April 20 and 24.

As per the director of school education, Dr E Naveen Nicolas, the visit is part of efforts to improve the quality of education.

Subhan Haleem

For the programme, 28 teachers have been selected from different districts. During the selection process, the district collectors were asked to recommend three teachers each. Later, the final list was prepared.

Those who are selected for the programme include headmasters, school assistants and secondary grade teachers from districts such as Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Medak, Khammam, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Rajanna Sircilla and Rangareddy.

District officials will inform the selected teachers. They have asked to confirm the availability of the teachers for the international visit.

MS Admissions 2026-27

On March 25, a virtual orientation session will be held to guide participants on visa procedures and other travel-related requirements.

The delegation also includes other officials from the education department.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 9:46 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button