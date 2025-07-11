Traffic curbs in Hyderabad for Bonalu from July 13 to 15

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory from Sunday, July 13 to Tuesday, July 15, in view of Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatara at Secunderabad.

Heavy traffic is expected around a 2 km radius of the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad.

Passengers travelling by trains from Secunderabad railway station have been advised to start early are advised to use the entry from platform number 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station from the Chilkalguda side, as there would be traffic congestion on roads from the platform number 1 side.

Traffic congestion is expected at these junctions: Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Old PS Ramgopalpet, Paradise, CTO, Plaza, SBI X Road, YMCA X Roads, St John’s rotary, Sangeeth X Road, Patny X Road, Park Lane, Bata, Ghasmandi X Roads, Bible house, Ministers Road, and Rasoolpura.

Roads closed from July 13-15

The following roads will be closed from 12:00 am on July 13 to 3:00 am on July 15.

Roads leading to the Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazar and Hill Street will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

Subash Road, i.e. starting from Bata X roads to Rocha Bazar, Secunderabad, will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

The road leading to Mahankali Temple from Adavaiah X Road, Secunderabad, will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

The road leading to the Mahankali Temple from General Bazar, Secunderabad, will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

Traffic diversion from Ranigunj X roads towards Secunderabad Railway Station

General Traffic and RTC Buses coming from Karbala Maidan to Secunderabad railway station will be diverted at Ranigunj X roads towards Minister Road–Rasoolpura X roads – Left turn – P N T Fly over HPS U turn – CTO–SBI X roads – YMCA X roads – St John’s Rotary – Sangeeth – Gopalapuram Lane –Railway Station.

RTC buses returning from the railway station towards Tank Bund will pass through Chilkalguda X Road, Gandhi Hospital – Musheerabad X Road – Kavadiguda – Marriot Hotel – Tank Bund.

RTC Buses returning from the railway station towards Tadban and Begumpet will pass through Clock Tower–Patny X Roads / YMCA X road – SBI X Roads.

Traffic diversion from the Ghasmandi X roads

General Traffic coming from the Bible house going towards the Secunderabad Railway Station, Trimulghery, will be diverted at Ghasmandi X Roads towards Sajjanlal Street, Secunderabad railway station or Hill Street, Ranigunj.

Traffic diversion from Patny X roads

General traffic coming from SBI X Roads, Paradise towards Tankbund will be diverted at Patny X Roads towards Paradise, Minister Road or Clock Tower, Sangeeth X Road – Secunderabad Railway station, Chilkalguda, Musheerabad X Road – Kavadiguda – Marriot Hotel – Tank Bund.

General traffic coming from Paradise towards Bible house will be diverted at Patny X Roads towards SBI or Clock Tower.

General traffic coming from Clock Tower towards RP road will be diverted at Patny X roads towards SBI X roads or Paradise, Minister Road, Rasoolpura, Ranigunj, Tank Bund.

Traffic diversion from Paradise X roads

General Traffic coming from CTO Junction towards MG road will be diverted at Paradise X roads towards – Sindhi Colony – right turn – Minister Road – left turn – Ranigunj X roads –right turn – Karbala Maidan.

Traffic coming from Patny x roads will be diverted at Paradise x roads towards the CTO Junction.

Traffic diversions to and from Secunderabad Railway Station

From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station, take the route from Panjagutta –Khairtabad Junction – IMAX Rotary – Telugu thalli flyover – Lower Tank bund – RTC X Road – Musheerabad X Road – Gandhi Hospital – Chilakalguda X Road – Platform No.10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

Secunderabad Railway Station – Old Gandhi X Road Monda Market – Ghasmandi – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tankbund and vice-versa.

People are advised not to use roads from Secunderabad Railway Station to Patny – Paradise Junction – Begumpet – Punjagutta as they will be congested.

Parking places for devotees

Vehicles coming from St.Johns Rotary, Maredpally, SBI side will park at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan.

Vehicles coming from Sangeeth Signal, Clock tower, and the side will park at Mahabub College.

Vehicles coming from the railway station side will park at Old Jail Khana open place opposite Kalpatharu Jewellers, Station Road.

Vehicles coming from Boiguda, Gandhinagar, Bible House, and Ghansmandi side will park at Islamia High School near the vegetable market, Ghasmandi Road.

Vehicles coming from Ranigunj and Audaiah X Roads will park at the govt Adavaiah Memorial High School, at Adavaiah X Roads, Ranigunj, Secunderabad.

Vehicles of VIPs will park at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue and the Parsi School, MG Road.

Vehicles coming from Nallagutta, Begumpet, Panjagutta, and Khairatabad sides will park at Wesley College parking place and the Nallagutta GHMC ground.

Vehicles coming from Begumpet, Rasoolpura, and Pattigadda sides will park at the Swapnalok Complex parking place.

Vehicles coming from St John’s Rotary, Sweekar Upkar, SBI side will park at Taj Tri Star Lane.

Vehicles coming from Anna Nagar, Balamrai, Sweekar Upkar, and SBH side will park at Belson Taj Hotel Lane.

Vehicles coming from St John’s Rotary, Sweekar Upkar, SBH side will park at the CMR Shopping Mall parking place.

In case of any emergency during travel, commuters are requested to call the traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance. Commuters can also follow traffic updates through the traffic police’s social media handle on X.