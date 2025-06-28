TGSRTC announces special buses for Bonalu at Golconda

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced special buses in view of the Golconda Jagadambika Bonalu taking place on Sunday, June 29.

A total of 75 special buses have been announced from 24 locations towards Golconda. Ten buses have been scheduled from the Secunderabad railway station, and five each from Kachiguda railway station, CBS and Patancheru.

Four buses each are scheduled from Ecil X roads, Dilsuknagar, Rajendra Nagar, Ram Nagar, Uppal, KPHB colony, Old Bowenpally, and Malkajgiri. While six buses have been scheduled from Charminar and eight from Mehdipatnam, two buses each have been scheduled from Hayath Nagar and Kukatpally.

Help desk for Bonalu devotees

Help desks have been at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Mehdipatnam and Golconda to guide devotees to the temple.

Contact numbers are as follows:

MGBS: 9000406099

Mehdipatnam : 9959226133

Golconda: 9959226131

Devotees can also contact communication centers with the following numbers to enquire about the buses:

Rathifile Bus station 9959226154, Koti 9959226160

About Bonalu celebrations at Golconda

Bonalu is a Hindu Festival where Goddess Mahakali is worshipped. The annual festival is celebrated in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana state.

Celebrations begin at the Golconda Fort on the first Sunday of the Aashaadam month, followed by Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad and the Balkampet Yellamma Temple in Balkampet on the second Sunday.

Celebrations continue at the Pochamma and Katta maisamma temple near Chilkalguda and the Matheswari temple of Lal Darwaza in Old City of Hyderabad on the third Sunday.