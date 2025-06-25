Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for Golconda Bonalu from June 26 to July 24

Hyderabad: The upcoming Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Golconda Bonalu celebrations are set to take place from June 26 to July 24, with crowds of devotees expected to arrive in the city for the festival.

Bonalu pujas are set to take place on the following dates:

1st Pooja: June 26, 2025

2nd Pooja: June 29, 2025

3rd Pooja: July 3, 2025

4th Pooja: July 6, 2025

5th Pooja: July 10, 2025

6th Pooja: July 13, 2025

7th Pooja: July 17, 2025

8th Pooja: July 20, 2025

9th Pooja: July 24, 2025

The Hyderabad traffic police has accordingly announced diversions, special parking zones for devotees, as well as helplines to deal with the expected traffic congestion as a result of the festival. The traffic police have alerted the following routes to the Fort as especially prone to congestion during the festivities:

Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza

Langar Houz to Golconda Fort via Fateh Darwaza

Shaikpet Nala/Seven Tombs to Golconda Fort via Banjara Darwaza

Regular commuters are advised by authorities to watch out for these routes to avoid inconvenience in light of the festival from 8 am to 11 pm.

The following zones have been created for parking for devotees:

From Ramdevguda via Makkai Darwaza:

2-Wheelers: Ashoor Khana to Army Sentry Post

4-Wheelers: Artillery Centre, Ramdevguda; Ashoor Khana, Golconda

Commuters have been asked to note that Setwin buses will be allowed only till the Ashoor Khana parking.

From Langar Houz via Fateh Darwaza:

2-Wheelers: MCH Park, Fateh Darwaza; Golconda Bus Stop; Alhira School

4-Wheelers: Area Hospital, Golconda



From Shaikpet via Banjara Darwaza:

2-Wheelers: Golf Club Road by-lane

4-Wheelers: Hockey Ground; Owaisi Ground; Deccan Park, Seven Tombs

Authorities have requested devotees to park in the appropriate zones in an orderly fashion and reach the Golconda Fort for the festivities on foot.

In light of the likely traffic troubles, the Hyderabad police have also made themselves readily available to manage swarms of crowds across the city.

To report traffic jams and request aid, commuters can call the Hyderabad Traffic Helpline at +91 9010203626. Live updates will be available from the Hyderabad traffic police on their handle on the social media platform X.

The authorities have requested coordination and calmness in the handling of congested pathways for a smooth and jubilant Bonalu celebration.

