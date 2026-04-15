Telangana Intermediate results: 41 TMREIS colleges achieve 100 pc pass rate

Hyderabad: Students of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) showcased remarkable performance in the Intermediate examinations 2026, with 41 junior colleges achieving 100 per cent pass rate, President and Vice-Chairman Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi said on Wednesday, April 15.

TMREIS currently administers 204 junior colleges across the state. Out of these, 41 colleges achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, while 122 colleges have recorded a pass rate above 80 per cent, a release said.

TMREIS also ranked second among all residential societies in Telangana with 81 per cent pass rate in Intermediate first year and 90 per cent pass rate in the second year.

Shameem Nikhat from Jadcherla, studying Maths, Physics and Chemistry (MPC), emerged as the state topper among first-year students, securing 468/470 marks.

A Biology, Physics and Chemistry (BiPC) student from Asifnagar, Ayesha Begum, was the topper among second-year students, securing 996/1000 marks.

Md Raheman from Karimnagar, studying the vocational medical lab technician (MLT) course, secured 997/1000 marks in his second year to emerge as the state topper.

Faheem Qureshi congratulated the principals, junior lecturers and students for their dedication and hard work in achieving these excellent results.

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He said that the government remains committed to providing free and quality education for minority students and urged parents to enroll their children in Minority Residential Institutions for the upcoming academic year.

Along with free education, students are also provided free food, healthcare and coaching for competitive examinations. TMREIS currently operates 22 centres of excellence across districts, offering free coaching for competitive exams.

So far, 15,830 students have successfully cleared competitive exams and secured admissions in premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NIT), medical colleges and other reputed universities, he said.