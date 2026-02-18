Hyderabad’s lone survivor of Madinah bus accident gets job in TMREIS

Hyderabad: The 24-year-old Mohammed Abdul Shoeb from Hyderabad, the sole survivor of the Madinah bus crash that killed 45 Umrah pilgrims on November 17 last year, got a job in the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) as part of rehabilitation efforts.

A resident of Jhirra, Asifnagar, Shoeb sustained injuries when the bus he was travelling in with his parents and grandfather was hit by an oil tanker near Muhras/Mufrihat in the early hours of November 17, around 160 kilometres from Madinah. He was the only passenger to survive the collision and subsequent fire.

Underwent treatment in Saudi Arabia

Shoeb underwent treatment at the Saudi German Hospital, where his care was overseen by Dr Muhammad Nooruddin, a Hyderabad-born specialist, and Dr Yasir, a Saudi physician.

Before his return, the Indian Consulate facilitated Shoeb’s visit to the Prophet’s Mosque, where he entered Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa to offer prayers. He was then taken to Jannatul Baqi to visit his parents’ graves.

Ex gratia

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is yet to release the ex gratia amount to the kin of 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad who died in the accident.

In this regard, Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday, February 12, held a press conference assuring the victims’ kin of speedy disbursal of the amount.

The victims’ kin had been approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh by the state government and an additional Rs 2 lakh by the central government.