Hyderabad: Congress expels Mujahid Alam Khan after arrest in advocate murder case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has expelled TPCC Vice President Mujahid Alam Khan from the party following his arrest in connection with the alleged murder of advocate Khaja Moizuddin, while senior Congress leader Mahboob Alam Khan has also been suspended over his alleged role in the case.

Announcing the action, TPCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman and MP Mallu Ravi said the party had taken the matter seriously and decided to expel Mujahid Alam Khan and suspend Mahboob Alam Khan after their arrests by Hyderabad police.

7 arrested

The action comes a day after Hyderabad Police arrested seven accused, including Mujahid Alam Khan and his father, Mahboob Alam Khan, for allegedly conspiring to murder advocate Khaja Moizuddin over long-standing disputes related to Waqf properties.

Motive behind murder

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, the motive behind the murder stemmed from prolonged disputes over Waqf properties and management issues in the Malakpet and Lakdikapul areas. Several civil, criminal and Waqf Tribunal cases had reportedly been pending between the two groups for years.

Police alleged that Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahboob Alam Khan conspired with associates to eliminate the advocate by hiring contract killers for Rs 15 lakh. Investigators said the conspiracy was carried out through a network of intermediaries and hired assailants who allegedly tracked the victim’s movements for several months before carrying out the attack on May 23.

Based on technical evidence and the interrogation of one of the accused, Kishan alias Pappu, police arrested Mujahid Alam Khan from his residence in Jubilee Hills, while the remaining accused were apprehended from different locations in Hyderabad.

Mujahid Alam Khan identified as principal conspirator

Police identified Mujahid Alam Khan as the principal conspirator who allegedly arranged the contract killing, while Mahboob Alam Khan is accused of helping the suspects evade arrest after the crime. Investigators also seized the Scorpio vehicle allegedly used in the murder, Rs 10.10 lakh in cash and several mobile phones.

Mallu Ravi said the Congress disciplinary committee viewed the allegations and arrests with utmost seriousness and acted to uphold party discipline. He stated that the party would not tolerate leaders facing grave criminal charges.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace absconding accused, establish the money trail behind the alleged contract killing and examine the involvement of Mahboob Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan in other criminal cases. Authorities have also assured security to the family of Khaja Moizuddin following reports of threats.

No political interference in investigation: Sajjanar

The Police Commissioner stressed that the investigation was conducted scientifically and without any political interference or pressure. He added that police would seek custody of all the accused for further questioning as the probe continues.