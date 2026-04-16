Hyderabad flips the script: Gated societies to sell waste water back to HMWSSB

Hyderabad: In a reversal of the existing arrangement where residents buy water from the city’s utility, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has decided to procure treated wastewater from gated communities, offering Rs 50–Rs 100 per tanker, the Times of India reported.

Currently, nearly 200 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water from private sewage treatment plants (STP) in these communities is discharged into nearby water bodies. While some residential complexes reuse it for flushing and gardening, the bulk flows into lakes.

HMWSSB plans to collect and repurpose the treated water for non-potable uses, including construction, landscaping, golf courses and industrial applications.

As part of the initiative, the board will deploy red-coloured tankers and launch a ‘Dial Your Tanker’ service, which is modelled on its existing drinking water service, through which residents can request an empty tanker to collect treated grey water directly from their premises.

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Blue tankers will, however, continue to supply drinking water.

“This initiative, part of our treated water bank, aims to tap recycled water efficiently. The project will initially be rolled out on a pilot basis with three tankers, with more to be added depending on demand,” HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy told TOI.

The move comes amid concerns over the misuse of potable water for activities such as premises cleaning and vehicle washing. Officials noted that despite water undergoing advanced secondary and tertiary treatment, less than 2 per cent of treated wastewater in the city is currently being utilised.

HMWSSB is also planning a large-scale grey water bank with a capacity of around 2,000 MLD, targeting industrial users in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. A Delhi-based agency is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the initiative, officials told TOI.