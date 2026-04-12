Water tanker demand rises in parts of Hyderabad, HMWSSB urges judicious use

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously in view of the intense summer ahead.

Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy held a Zoom meeting with Joint Managing Director Mayank Mittal and other officers on Sunday in Hyderabad.

He inquired about field-level water supply, tanker bookings, and delivery times, among other details. Comparing tanker bookings to last year, he said the numbers have been lower this year, though some areas, including Manikonda, Banjara Hills, Doyens, Hafeezpet, and Netaji Park, have reported a surge.

“Water is a precious resource. Only by valuing every drop can we ensure water security for future generations,” Ashok Reddy noted.

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