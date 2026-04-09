IMD Hyderabad forecasts rise in temperatures in Telangana

Dry weather conditions are expected to continue across the state.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 3:45 pm IST
Early heat may adversely affect wheat, other crops: IMD
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Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius in Telangana over the next three days.

According to the seven-day weather bulletin issued till April 14, dry weather conditions are expected to continue across the state.

From April 10 to 12, temperatures in districts such as Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Khammam, Komaram-Bheem, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, and Wanaparthy are likely to be in the range of 41-44 degrees Celsius.

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In Hyderabad, the temperature is expected to remain between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius during the same period.

Amid an expected rise in temperature, the IMD Hyderabad has advised people to avoid direct exposure to heat and take precautions to stay cool.

In order to prevent dehydration, it also suggested drinking enough water even if not feeling thirsty.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 3:45 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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