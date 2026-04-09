Hyderabad man alleges murder attempt by wife

The man who is identified as Mahesh got married to a woman named Samatha through a matrimonial alliance in August last year.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 3:12 pm IST
Hyderabad man alleges murder attempt by wife
Hyderabad man alleges murder attempt by wife

Hyderabad: A man from the Chaitanyapuri police station limits has alleged that his wife tried to get him killed.

The man who is identified as Mahesh got married to a woman named Samatha through a matrimonial alliance in August last year.

In a selfie video, Mahesh claimed that his wife attempted to murder him by sending her alleged lover, Upendar Goud.

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He also said that he had filed a complaint at Chaitanyapuri Police Station two months ago, but no serious action was taken at that time.

Mahesh expressed distress over the situation and appealed to the police to take action even now.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 3:12 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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