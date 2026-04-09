Hyderabad man alleges murder attempt by wife

Hyderabad: A man from the Chaitanyapuri police station limits has alleged that his wife tried to get him killed.

The man who is identified as Mahesh got married to a woman named Samatha through a matrimonial alliance in August last year.

A Hyderabad man, Mahesh, released a selfie video after a reported suicide attempt, alleging that his wife Samatha and her alleged lover, Upender Goud, conspired to have him killed.



Mahesh, a resident under the limits of Chaitanyapuri Police Station, said he married Samatha… pic.twitter.com/SHKrerpLUp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 9, 2026

In a selfie video, Mahesh claimed that his wife attempted to murder him by sending her alleged lover, Upendar Goud.

He also said that he had filed a complaint at Chaitanyapuri Police Station two months ago, but no serious action was taken at that time.

Mahesh expressed distress over the situation and appealed to the police to take action even now.