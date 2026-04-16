Hyderabad set to get some respite from heatwave, at least for a few days

Hyderabad: Amid rising temperatures, Telangana is set to get respite from heat after April 18 as thunderstorms are forecast in several districts.

Hyderabad is expected to receive thunder showers from April 19 to 23.

According to T Balaji, a weather enthusiast, districts such as Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak are expected to receive thunderstorms, mostly in the evening.

RESPITE FROM HEATWAVE AHEAD ⚠️⛈️



I know people are suffering from PEAK HEATWAVE and it's going to be GOOD NEWS



THUNDERSTORMS ahead from April 18/19 starting with Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak later extending into most parts of Telangana during April 20-24



These are… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 16, 2026

Other parts of Telangana are likely to experience the same from April 20 to 24.

Telangana government issues advisory

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts above normal heatwave in Telangana, the state government on Wednesday, April 15, issued an advisory for the public to take precautions.

The circular highlighted that IMD has already issued Orange Alerts for multiple districts, with extreme heat conditions expected to persist and intensify through May and early June 2026.

The government warned that heatwaves pose a “silent but deadly risk,” disproportionately affecting the elderly, children, pregnant women, outdoor workers in agriculture, construction and sanitation, urban poor and slum dwellers and livestock.

Also Read Telangana min Seethakka urges public to avoid peak summer heat

Cooling centres, chalivendrams

District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) have been instructed to activate cooling centres at public buildings, including schools, Anganwadi centres, community halls and panchayat offices. They have also been asked to support the opening of “chalivendrams,” or traditional drinking water and buttermilk stations, at places of worship, malls, bus stands and other public congregation points.

The circular mandates that DDMAs hold regular press conferences on heat-related illness risks and ensure oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets are available at chalivendrams and water camps across heatwave-affected districts.

School Advisories and Work timing

Since there is an orange alert in Telangana, outdoor workers are to be advised to avoid work during the peak afternoon hours of noon to 3 pm. Anganwadi centres are to run only until 11 am.

Schools have been directed to avoid open-air classes, consider reduced hours or closures and schedule “water bells” for mandatory hydration breaks.

Multi-department mobilisation

The government has called for a coordinated effort between various department The Energy Department has been asked to prioritise uninterrupted electricity supply to hospitals, water supply units and cooling centres, and to set up emergency generators at vulnerable locations.

Hospitals have been directed to establish toll-free heatwave helplines, stock reusable ice packs, organise workshops for medical students and provide separate beds for sunstroke victims.

The Labour Department is required to conduct awareness camps for factory managers and outdoor workers and to regulate construction sites to ensure drinking water, ORS and shelter are provided to labourers.

The Animal Husbandry Department has been asked to set up shaded areas and cool water tubs for animals in public and rural areas.