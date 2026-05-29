Pooja Bhatt sheds light on Mahesh Bhatt converting to Islam

Mumbai: Pooja Bhatt has once again opened up about the complicated but much-discussed personal life of her father Mahesh Bhatt, this time addressing his decision to convert to Islam before marrying Soni Razdan. In a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Pooja spoke about how her father handled the situation with honesty instead of pretending for appearances. Reports state that Mahesh Bhatt married Soni Razdan in 1986 after converting to Islam, while he did not divorce his first wife Kiran Bhatt.

Pooja, who is Mahesh Bhatt’s eldest daughter from his first marriage with Kiran Bhatt, said she respects her father for acknowledging that his feelings had changed rather than living a double life. She also questioned whether a father should leave after realising he has changed emotionally, or continue staying under the same roof only for society’s sake.

What stood out in Pooja’s statement was her defence of her father’s honesty. She said Mahesh Bhatt never “parted ways” with her mother and also added that once her father holds someone’s hand, he does not let go. The Bhatt family later expanded with Mahesh and Soni’s daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, while Pooja has often spoken about maintaining a bond with both sides of the family.

The conversation has now put the spotlight back on one of Bollywood’s most talked-about family equations, with Pooja choosing to frame it not as scandal, but as a story of honesty, acceptance and an unconventional family that continued to stay connected despite its complexities.