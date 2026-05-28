June 1 tak khaali karo: Uttarakhand mosque faces eviction notice

Uttarakhand: As India celebrates Bakrid, in Uttarakhand, Hindutva forces demanded authorities of Jama Masjid mosque vacate the premises by June 1, citing that the building was illegal.

In a video on Thursday, May 28, Uttarakhand Kali Sena President Bhupesh Joshi is seen telling a senior mosque official, Aseem, to vacate the mosque by June 1, else the building would be sealed.

“Aseemji, because it is Eid today (May 28), and your festival, we asked the district administration not to shut down the mosque. But if you do not empty by June 1, then the mosque will be sealed,” he alleged.

Police personnel are also seen in the video, standing as mute spectators.