Bakrid 2026: Where to offer Eid prayers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prayers for Eid al-Adha will be held across Hyderabad on Thursday, May 28, starting from 6 am.

The first Eid prayers in the city will be held at the OR Palace Bandlaguda, Mohammadia Eidgah, Upperpally, behind SDR Pearl Palace, pillar no. 177, and Musarat Function Hall, Jahanuma, at 6 am.

At 6:10 am, prayers will be held at the open ground, Masjid-e-Omar Farooq, Golden Heights, Rajendranagar.

At 6:15 am, prayers will be held at the hockey ground opposite Nawab Shah Alam Khan College in New Malakpet, at the open ground Masjid al Mumin in Sun City and at Kings Sports Club 2.0, Hafiz Baba Nagar, Balapur Road.

Ashraful Madaris High School ground near Ghouse Cafe, Murtuza Nagar, Yakuthpura, and Sultan Shahi playground, Talab Katta, will also hold prayers at 6:15 am.

At 6:30 am, prayers will be held at the ground beside Masjid Mohammadia Ahle Hadees, Aram Ghar, pillar no 305, at Owaisi play ground, Golconda Fort, at Ah-Sar function hall, Shastripuram, and at NF Garden beside DPS School, Nacharam.

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At the same time, prayers will also be held opposite Dar Ul Aitam, Kottapet, Salalah Barkas, at the Government Junior College, at Chanchalguda, at SCF ground opposite Chacha Nehru Park, Masab Tank and at Jamiat Falah ground, RCI road, Shareef Nagar.

Open ground, Kohinoor function hall, main road, Hafiz Baba Nagar and Lake View sports ground, opposite HP petrol pump, Kismatpura, will also hold prayers at 6:30 am.

At 6:35 am, prayers will be held at Bilqis ground, opposite Masjid-e-Bilqis, Tolichowki.

At 6:45, prayers will be held at NTR stadium, Lower Tankbund, at Eidgah Ahle Hadees, Wadi e Ahdees Pahadi Shareef Road, at Qutubullahpur Church Ground, HMT Chintal Road and at Sanjay Gandhi Play Ground, AC guard.

At 7 am, prayers will be held at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, opposite City College, at the Flower Function Hall (rose garden), Ambedkar Nagar, Dammaiguda, Balaji Nagar Road, at the welfare centre ground opposite D-Mart, Sanathnagar and at Eidgah Wadi e Mustafa, sports ground, near Al-Nahdi Hotel.

At 7:30 am, prayers will be held at Eidgah Ahle Hadees Qutub Shahi, Yellampet, Medchal.

Finally, the Chilkalguda Eidgah will hold prayers at 10 am.

Sanitation activities

Since May 26, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation teams and Solid Waste Management (SWM) teams have been carrying out preparedness activities across various circles of the city to ensure cleanliness and better civic management for the festival.

Distribution of black garbage covers, inspection of proposed Bakrid stalls, monitoring of sanitation works, attendance reviews, and prompt grievance follow-up activities were taken up on priority to maintain hygienic surroundings.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam. The festival commemorates the devotion and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

The occasion symbolises faith, obedience to God, compassion, gratitude, sacrifice, forgiveness of sins, and charity, with families coming together for prayers, festive meals, and acts of kindness.