Traffic diversions, parking arrangements for Eid prayers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, has issued a traffic advisory for Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah, with diversions and parking arrangements to be enforced on Wednesday, May 28, from 7 am to 11:30 am.

Commuters heading towards the Eidgah area are advised to plan their routes to avoid inconvenience during the congregation.

Traffic diversions at Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh

Traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, and Kishanbagh will be permitted through the Bahadurpura X Roads. General traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and Tadban during this period and will instead be diverted towards the Dr Manmohan Singh Express Flyover (Zoo Park to Aramgarh). Designated parking is available at the parking area beside Zoo Park Wall and the open space opposite Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar.

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Diversions at Shivarampally and Danamma Huts

Traffic from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts will be allowed through the Danamma Huts X Roads. General traffic will be diverted towards Shastripuram and NS Kunta. Parking facilities include single-line parking on the road from Sufi Cars to Modern Petrol Pump, HMWS&SB parking, Modern Petrol Pump in front of the Eidgah main road, inside and outside Mir Alam filter bed, and single-line parking from Pillar No 91 to 94 to Legacy Palace Function Hall for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Vehicles from Kalapather

Traffic coming from Kalapather will be permitted via the Kalapather L&O Police Station. General traffic will be diverted towards Mochi Colony, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj, and Nawab Saheb Kunta. Parking is available at the Mass Material Shop parking and the Indian Oil petrol bunk.

Heavy vehicle restrictions

Heavy vehicles coming from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted towards Ziyaguda and City College side on a need basis. Heavy vehicles travelling between Bahadurpura and Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar, and Milardevpally, in both directions, will be routed via the Dr Manmohan Singh Flyover for the duration of the prayers.

All restrictions will remain in place until the congregation fully disperses.

Advisories for Tolichowki-Rethibowli stretch

The Hyderabad Traffic Police also issued advisories to manage congestion across the city on May 27 and 28.

Heavy animal sales activity on the Tolichowki-Nanal Nagar-Rethibowli stretch and Rethibowli to Attapur road is expected to cause significant disruption, with diversions in effect from 5 pm to 4 am.

Traffic from Raidurgam and Gachibowli heading to Medhipatnam has been directed to use Film Nagar Road and Brindavan Colony Road, while vehicles from Lakadikapool can reach Gachibowli via Masab Tank Junction and Banjara Hills.

Private buses have been advised to avoid the Mehdipatnam-Tolichowki stretch entirely and use the outer ring road during night hours.

