Relief from summer heat as IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains for 3 days

Residents are also likely to witness thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2026 11:09 am IST
Street flooded with rainwater in Hyderabad amid unseasonal weather and hailstorms.
Hyderabad experiences first unseasonal rains and hailstorms of 2026, causing flooding and disruption.

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad who were struggling with intense summer heat for the past few days are likely to witness pleasant weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rains for the next three days.

Apart from rains, the residents are also likely to witness thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city which is valid till Friday, May 29.

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For the other districts of the state, the weather department has issued a red alert for Wednesday, an orange alert for Thursday, and a yellow alert for Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains last night brought relief to the residents. However, yesterday, the temperature during the day remained high. The highest temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem. The other district where the temperature crossed 46 degrees Celsius was Mancherial.

Apart from rains, IMD forecasts cloudy sky in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast that the city will witness a cloudy sky till Friday, May 29.

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It has forecast thundershowers during the evenings or nights.

Though the overnight rains made the weather pleasant in the city, yesterday, the highest temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Musheerabad.

In view of the expected rains forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2026 11:09 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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