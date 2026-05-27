Hyderabad airport begins mandatory screening for passengers amid Ebola outbreak

Apart from it, travellers from affected areas must submit a health declaration before leaving the aircraft.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2026 10:35 am IST
Hyderabad airport
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Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), popularly known as Hyderabad airport, started mandatory health screening for passengers amid the global Ebola outbreak.

The screening measures started following directions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Union Health Ministry.

The direction comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Ebola a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

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Additional checks at Hyderabad airport

Passengers arriving from or travelling through Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other high-risk regions will face additional checks.

Apart from it, travellers from affected areas must submit a health declaration before leaving the aircraft.

All international passengers arriving at the Hyderabad airport are also undergoing mandatory thermal screening.

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Those showing symptoms such as muscle pain, fatigue, or related health issues will be sent to specialised medical teams.

Isolation bays

In order to handle suspected Ebola cases, the airport has also set up separate isolation bays.

Passengers have been advised to watch for symptoms including fever, weakness, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, skin rash and unexplained bleeding.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2026 10:35 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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