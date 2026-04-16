Mumbai: Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, and her photos and videos often go viral. And why not? The actress is known for her impeccable dance moves and striking screen presence. However, this time, she grabbed our attention for something different, a picture she shared on her Instagram Stories, not of herself, but of a newborn baby.

What truly caught everyone’s attention was what she wrote along with the post.

Nora delighted fans with a heartwarming update as she shared a glimpse of the infant, introducing her as a “baby diva.” The adorable picture featured the newborn holding a “Hello World” plaque with birth details, while Nora’s caption was filled with affection and excitement. Calling her “another iconic Nora for the world,” she wished the baby a blessed and beautiful life.

“Our baby diva is born. Another iconic Nora for the world. May you have a blessed and beautiful life my baby,” she wrote.

However, the actress did not reveal further details about the child, leaving fans curious. There is currently no clarity on whose baby it is or what the connection might be.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi continues to expand her career beyond being a dance icon by taking on substantial acting roles across industries. She was recently seen in the Netflix series The Royals and is gearing up for her Kannada debut KD: The Devil and her Telugu debut Matka.

On the music front, she has stepped into the global space after signing with Warner Music Group, releasing international collaborations and even performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. With her upcoming Hindi film Be Happy and a strong presence in music videos, Nora is steadily establishing herself as a versatile global entertainer.