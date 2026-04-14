If you search for Hyderabad on YouTube or Instagram today, chances are your screen will be flooded almost immediately with high-definition, slow-motion videos of steaming biryani, the golden-brown bun maska or a fusion dish in a Jubilee Hills cafe. The historic arches of Charminar or the galleries of Salar Jung Museum will mostly be in the background.

For the contemporary traveller, the city’s architectural landmarks have been eclipsed by its culinary ones, signalling a shift in the nature of tourism here. Hyderabad is witnessing a rise in a new breed of visitors, someone we can easily call the “gastronomic pilgrim”.

They treat the streets as an open-air buffet and its legacy eateries as the ultimate holy sites. These visitors have helped evolve Hyderabad into a place that is primarily tasted, and this trend is only growing.

It is worth noting that Hyderabad was designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2019, a title that has only reinforced its status as a must-visit destination for those with a palate for history and spice.

“I flew to Hyderabad for biryani”

In recent years, a new, singular motive has begun to dominate the travel itineraries of visitors landing in Hyderabad: the biryani quest. We are no longer seeing the traditional tourist, instead, we are witnessing the rise of the specialised culinary traveller.

Tourists arrive in Hyderabad with only one purpose: to eat. Popular YouTuber Daily Max’s video “I flew to Hyderabad just to eat biryani” has around 5.1 million views, showcasing the love of biryani. Another popular duo, Alfonso and Jessica’s vlog “I Flew Here Just To Eat THIS BIRYANI“, shows how they travelled across the world with the specific intention of crossing an iconic dish off their bucket list. Chris Lewis has created several videos about Hyderabad’s culinary scene, and the one that stands out is “I came back to Hyderabad to EAT!!“

The lengths to which visitors will go is perhaps best exemplified by Mumbai-based chef Velton Saldanha, who recently made headlines for his ultimate act of “Biryani devotion.” After a 12-day culinary expedition in Hyderabad, Saldanha found himself at the airport with luggage overflowing with biryani worth Rs. 5000. When hit with a Rs. 4200 excess baggage fee, he paid the surcharge, essentially turning a few packets of biryani into a Rs. 9200 investment.

Also Read This Mumbai chef paid Rs 9200 to take Hyderabadi biryani home

Beyond food bloggers

Not just food bloggers but lifestyle content creators have also been roped in by the charm of Hyderabad’s food.

Khalid Al Ameri, a Dubai-based global storyteller focused on human connection, turned his digital lens on the deep-rooted rituals of Hyderabadi food culture, from his 72-hour journey to find the “best biryani in India” to his immersive explorations of Ramzan traditions near Charminar. Similarly, actor Ashish Vidyarthi traverses the city’s iconic spots with a storyteller’s eye, such as his memorable visit to Hotel Nayaab to document the early morning ritual of paya and nahari, treating the vendors as the true protagonists of his journey.

The democratisation of Hyderabad’s food trail

Beyond high-profile creators, this “food-first” movement has been carried forward by a wave of regional travellers, micro-influencers, and everyday content creators who arrive in Hyderabad with a single, shared goal. They treat the local food trail as a collective digital archive, repeating the same essential rituals: the sunrise Irani chai at Nimrah, the fiery debate over the city’s best biryani, and the food crawl through the streets of the city.

By capturing their unfiltered reactions, these voices have democratised the “gastronomic pilgrim” experience. They have broadcast a simple, powerful message to the world: you don’t need a massive platform to fall in love with the soul of Hyderabad. You just need to be hungry, and you need to be here.