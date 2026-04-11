Allah ke sivai doosra koi nahi: MP university’s question paper draws flak

Ujjain: Samrat Vikramaditya University in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain came under fire for asking a religiously provocative question in a Foundation Course exam taken by third-year Bachelor of Commerce, Business Administration, and Computer Science students.

The controversy is centred around the paper’s Question 45, which asked in Hindi, “Allah ke siva dusra koi nahi hai (There is no one other than Allah),” and provided options to choose the correct answer, including Someshwar, Khuda, Shaktivan, and “Dard dene wala (the one who punishes).”

The matter came to light after a student flagged it, leading to widespread outrage as the question paper gained traction online.

Hindutva organisations accused the university of leaning towards one religion and demanded strict action against whoever constructed the paper.

Protests were reported from several locations in Ujjain, where the university is located, with many right-wing leaders alleging that the question was a “well-thought-out attempt” and warned of intensified agitation if demands are ignored.

University administration to take disciplinary action if necessary

The University swiftly intervened to contain the situation by referring it to the Examination Committee.

According to University Registrar Dr Anil Kumar, the examination committee reviewed the Language and Culture section of the paper and found that the question was not in the syllabus. The question was reportedly added by the paper setter. Based on the inquiry report, the University issued a notice taking punitive action against the paper setter for violating the rules.

The question has since been removed from the evaluation process. Students’ papers will now be graded based on the remaining questions, with an additional mark given so that no one’s score is impacted.