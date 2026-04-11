For decades, the standard itinerary for a weekend getaway from Hyderabad has been predictable: the hill resorts, the crowded amusement parks, or the commercialised lakeside retreats that often feel just as frantic as the city streets themselves. In the desire to seek ‘destinations’, we often overlook the raw, untamed beauty waiting just beyond our familiar borders.

But there is a different kind of exploration gaining traction among those who seek genuine discovery. It is the pursuit of the “unmapped”, places that do not appear in every travel brochure, where the landscape is not manicured for tourism. As we look for landscapes that offer more than just a backdrop for a photo, one location has begun to emerge from the whispers of local explorers: Gottam Gutta.

Exploring the “Telangana Ooty”

Located approximately 135 km and 3 hours from Hyderabad near the Telangana-Karnataka border, Gottam Gutta has earned the affectionate local moniker of the “Telangana Ooty.” Much like the famous hill station it is named after, the area offers a refreshing escape from the urban heat, characterised by its dense canopy of greenery, winding forest trails, and a remarkably tranquil atmosphere that feels worlds away from the city’s concrete sprawl.

It is important to clarify that Gottam Gutta is both a vast forested sanctuary and a stunning waterfall destination. The name encompasses the entire lush ecological region, which sits near the Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary and the backwaters of the Chandrampalli Dam. The waterfall itself acts as the crown jewel of this area, where water cascades over rocky steps within the valley, serving as the focal point for most visitors. Because it remains relatively shielded from mass commercial tourism, it serves as an ideal sanctuary for those who want to experience the Deccan plateau in its most authentic, rugged form.

Things to do at Gottam Gutta

Experience the Waterfall: The primary draw at Gottam Gutta is the waterfall, also known as Ethipotala, nestled within the valley. Reaching it requires a trek through the forest, which adds to the sense of discovery. The sight of water flowing over the natural stone tiers of the valley floor makes for a spectacular, immersive experience.

Forest Trekking: Beyond the falls, the area is filled with trails that wind through teak plantations and dramatic rocky outcrops. It is a fantastic location for those who enjoy exploring on foot, offering paths that range from easy meanders to more adventurous forest hikes.

Sunset at the Reservoir: The view of the Chandrampalli Dam backwaters is breathtaking, particularly during the golden hour. As the sun dips lower, the light hits the water and the surrounding copper-toned landscape, creating a serene, mirror-like effect.

Discovering Ancient Echoes: The region is dotted with small, ancient temples hidden within the woods. These quiet, sacred spaces provide a profound sense of stillness and add a layer of cultural depth to your visit.

Traveller’s note

Since Gottam Gutta remains a raw, natural area, infrastructure is intentionally limited. There are no high-end commercial hotels here. Travellers are strongly encouraged to plan a day trip, pack their own food and water, and wear sturdy trekking shoes.

By respecting the environment and keeping your visit low-impact, you ensure this “hidden Ooty” remains pristine for future visitors.