Telangana inter results: MS Junior College student secures state first rank

Hyderabad: MS Junior College student, Hafsa Begum, secured the state first rank with a staggering 997 out of 1000 marks in Telangana intermediate second year 2026 results.

Apart from it, 55 students from the college secured over 990 marks in the exam.

Top performers breakdown

The results showcased dominant performances across all streams:

BiPC Stream: Hafsa Fatima (997), Syeda Asma Fatima (995), Iqra Ali (995), Safa Amatul Fateer (995), Ruqayya Kauser Qureshi (994), Safiya Fatima (994), Ayesha Begum (994), Madiha Mahmood Hussain (994), Afifa Tahreem (994), Syeda Sara Tahoor (994) and Syeda Deena Fatima (994).

MS Junior College students

MPC Stream: Syeda Saraun Nisa (995), Nooma Fatima (993), and Mohd Zubair (993).

CEC Stream: Syeda Atiqa Zoha (985), Hafsa Fatima (984), and Yasin Sheikh (982).

Celebration of excellence

To honor these high achievers, a felicitation ceremony was organized on Sunday, April 12, at the MS Education Academy Corporate Office.

Managing Directors Anwar Ahmed and Dr. Moazzam Hussain, along with Vice Chairperson Nuzhat Khan, extended their warmest congratulations to Hafsa Begum and her mother. Addressing the gathering, the leadership credited this success to the “synergy of student hard work, parental prayers, and the sincere mentorship of the faculty.”

“Our mission at MS Junior College transcends mere grades,” stated the management. “While we celebrate these historic scores, we are equally proud of our role in holistic character building and fostering ethical values. We are not just preparing students for exams; we are preparing responsible, high-caliber citizens for the nation”, it added.