The song that won Asha Bhosle a Filmfare that never reached screens

Hyderabad: Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, passed away on April 12, 2026, in Mumbai at the age of 92. She had been receiving treatment for health complications at a private hospital. With a career spanning more than seven decades, Asha Bhosle recorded over 11,000 songs in multiple languages, leaving an unforgettable mark on Indian music.

She also sang Telugu hits like “Naalo Oohalaku” from Chandamama and “Gundello Emundho” from Manmadhudu. She received numerous awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and multiple National Film Awards.

Filmfare Award for a Song Not in a Movie

In 1974, Asha Bhosle achieved a rare feat. She won the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer award for the song “Chain se hum ko kabhi aap ne jeene na diyaa.” Interestingly, this song was never picturised in the film Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye. It was her last collaboration with composer O P Nayyar, recorded in August 1972 during a time when both artists knew their 15-year association was ending. Despite the emotional intensity of the recording, the song became popular on Radio Ceylon and earned her the award in March 1975.

Personal Struggles and Legacy

After her marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle, Asha considered leaving her singing career to focus on her family. She once said, “All that I sought was to keep the house and play mother to my firstborn, Hemant. But my husband would not hear of my giving up the mike. He forced me to continue singing. Left to myself, I would have definitely quit.” This decision ultimately allowed the world to enjoy her extraordinary talent.

A Career Full of Firsts

Asha Bhosle’s musical journey included collaborations with legendary composers S D Burman and R D Burman. She recorded 324 songs with O P Nayyar, 840 with R D Burman, and performed over 7,595 film songs, surpassing her sister Lata Mangeshkar’s total. Her versatility and dedication made her a timeless icon in Indian music.

Asha Bhosle was not just a singer, she was a legacy. Her songs continue to inspire generations of music lovers. Rest in peace, legend.