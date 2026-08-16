Quarrel over funeral expenses leads to murder in Hyderabad

The murder took place in Champapet, where the brothers, Venkatesh, 28 and Shiva, 26, were constantly quarrelling over the expenses incurred during their father's funeral.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Two men engaged in a serious conversation, one looking directly at the camera.
Shiva and Venkatesh

Hyderabad: A dispute between two brothers over their father’s funeral expenses led to a murder in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar on Saturday, August 15.

The murder took place in Champapet, where brothers Venkatesh, 28 and Shiva, 26, quarrelled after the latter reportedly failed to contribute his share.

Shiva fatally attacked his elder brother with a pair of scissors and fled the spot. Based on a complaint, the Saroornagar police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Subhan Bakery

Shiva was arrested on the same day and sent ot judicial remand.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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