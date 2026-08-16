Quarrel over funeral expenses leads to murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A dispute between two brothers over their father’s funeral expenses led to a murder in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar on Saturday, August 15.

The murder took place in Champapet, where brothers Venkatesh, 28 and Shiva, 26, quarrelled after the latter reportedly failed to contribute his share.

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Shiva fatally attacked his elder brother with a pair of scissors and fled the spot. Based on a complaint, the Saroornagar police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Shiva was arrested on the same day and sent ot judicial remand.