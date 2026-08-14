Man dies after assault during job-related dispute in Narsingi

The two friends argued over a delivery-related issue late on Thursday night, August 13, which escalated into a physical confrontation.

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Two silhouetted figures fighting outdoors at sunset or sunrise.

Hyderabad: A dispute between two friends over a job-related issue turned fatal in Narsingi police station limits, with a man from Kokapet dying after allegedly being assaulted during an altercation.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Sameer, a resident of Kokapet. According to police, the two friends argued over a delivery-related issue late on Thursday night, August 13, which escalated into a physical confrontation. Sameer sustained severe head injuries and later died.

On receiving information, Narsingi police reached the spot, registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area captured the altercation between the two men and is being examined as part of the probe.

Subhan Bakery

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the assault and the exact sequence of events preceding Sameer’s death.

Further details are awaited.

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