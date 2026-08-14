Three Hyderabad eateries flagged in food safety sweep, one shines

Hyderabad: A round of food safety inspections across Hyderabad turned up a mixed bag of results, with a Kondapur cloud kitchen found running a poorly maintained, pest-infested freezer, two other eateries issued notices over unlabelled food and unclean drains, and a Hitech City restaurant standing out with a near-perfect score.

Wacky Wok Cloud Kitchen, Kondapur

CMC Food Safety Officers inspecting Wacky Wok Cloud Kitchen at Satya Towers, Kondapur, found the freezer inadequately cooled, with spoiled vegetables and pest activity inside. Utensils were not being sanitised with hot water, and the freezer itself was found poorly maintained and unhygienic. Synthetic colours were found in use and discarded on the spot. The kitchen scored 60 out of 98, or 61 percent.

On the positive side, food handlers were found wearing hairnets, no expired raw materials were found, and FIFO and FEFO stock rotation practices were being followed. Fly catchers were installed, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian food areas were kept separate. The establishment was advised to rectify the deficiencies and maintain required standards.

🍽️ Food Safety Inspection | Wacky Wok Cloud Kitchen



CMC Food Safety Officers conducted an inspection at Wacky Wok Cloud Kitchen, Satya Towers, Kondapur, to review food safety and hygiene practices.



✅ Good practices observed:

• Hairnets used by food handlers

• No expired raw… pic.twitter.com/tVjMcZcQlP — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) August 13, 2026

Ideal Kitchen, Beeramguda

At Ideal Kitchen in Beeramguda, Ameenpur, officers found the kitchen small, congested and not properly cleaned, with semi-prepared batters and chutneys stored close to a brooming stick. Medical, pest control, water testing, food testing and packaging records were all unavailable. Artificial food colours in use were discarded on the spot.

Prepared rice items, including sambar rice, lemon rice, pulihora and mudda pappu-avakaya, were kept open, and batters were not properly labelled. The grinding area had an open drain and broken flooring causing water stagnation and odour, and exhausts had not been cleaned properly. The kitchen scored 58 out of 92, or 63 percent, and was issued a notice with directions to rectify the violations.

🍽️ Food Safety Inspection | Ideal Kitchen, Beeramguda



CMC Food Safety Officers conducted an inspection at Ideal Kitchen, Beeramguda, Ameenpur, to review food safety and hygiene practices.



⚠️ Non-compliances observed:

• Kitchen found small, congested and not properly cleaned

•… pic.twitter.com/IkawLVtYp9 — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) August 13, 2026

Babai Hotel, Madinaguda

An inspection at Babai Hotel in Madinaguda found pest control, packaging and water testing records in place, but medical records of food handlers and food testing records were missing. Uneven flooring was causing water stagnation and odour in the dishwashing area, and semi-prepared foods such as poori and poornam were not labelled.

Food waste had not been cleared from drains, the exhaust was greasy and needed cleaning, and broken flooring was observed at some places in the kitchen. The establishment scored 69 out of 98, or 71 percent, and was issued a notice directing it to rectify the deficiencies.

Food Safety Inspection | Babai Hotel, Madinaguda



CMC Food Safety Officers conducted an inspection at Babai Hotel, Madinaguda, to review food safety and hygiene practices.



✅ Good practices observed:

• Pest control, packaging and water testing records were available.



⚠️… pic.twitter.com/NWBpmfESX5 — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) August 13, 2026

Palle Vindhu, Hitech City

Palle Vindhu at Hitech City fared markedly better. Food handlers were found wearing hairnets and aprons, and water testing and medical fitness certificates were maintained. No synthetic colours or Ajinomoto were used, and FOSTAC-certified supervisors were deployed on site. No stored, stale or expired food was found, and pest control practices, cleaning schedules and raw material labelling were all in order.

Officers flagged only minor issues: an uneven wash-area surface causing water accumulation, and the need for a drain mesh, and advised the restaurant to fix these while continuing to maintain its standards. It scored 102 out of 110, or 93 percent, the highest among the four establishments inspected.