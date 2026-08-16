Blinkit delivery agent assault case: UCO Bank manager arrested

Meerut: The Meerut Police arrested the 34-year-old customer who allegedly assaulted a Blinkit delivery agent when the latter arrived a few minutes late.

Yaman Kansal, a manager at UCO Bank, was arrested on Saturday, August 15, after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on August 14 at the Ganga Heights Apartments in the Bhawanuan police station area of Meerut.

The delivery agent, Amit Yadav, works as a part-time delivery agent in the evening while pursuing his studies.