Video: Customer assaults agent for late delivery in UP’s Meerut

The footage shows the man slapping and kicking the delivery agent even as the latter keeps asking for his phone back.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Video: Customer assaults agent for late delivery in UP’s Meerut
A screengrab of the customer scolding the delivery agent. Source: X

Meerut (UP): An irate customer in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut allegedly assaulted the delivery agent when he arrived a few minutes late. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the agent, sporting a red shirt and dark trousers, arriving at an apartment with an order. A man answers the doorbell and can be heard scolding the agent over something.

The agent also mumbles his response, but the argument soon escalates, and a woman, purportedly the customer’s wife, also steps out. The man then snatches the agent’s phone and starts assaulting him. The agent can be heard asking the woman to intervene.

Subhan Bakery

The footage shows the man slapping and kicking the delivery agent even as the latter keeps asking for his phone back.

Couple take agent inside home

The footage then shows the man taking the agent inside the flat. Reports suggest that the agent was further assaulted inside for close to 3 minutes. After some time, the agent is brought back outside again. The man then picks up his order from the top of a shoe rack, where it had been lying all this time, and goes back inside his flat.

The video is reportedly from the Ganga Heights apartment in the Bhawanuan police station area of Meerut. The incident took place at around 9.30 PM on Friday, August 14, 2026.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Later, a video surfaced in which the agent can be heard saying that the delivery was barely five minutes late, but the man insisted it was late by 15 minutes. He said he was assaulted and threatened that they would register a case of eve-teasing against him. Reports suggest that the errant couple has been absconding since the video went viral.

In yet another video on social media, a Meerut Police officer can be heard saying that a case of assault has been registered against the couple. The officer goes on to assure that the couple will be caught soon.

Siasat.com hasn’t been able to verify the authenticity of any of the videos.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button