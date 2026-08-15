Video: Customer assaults agent for late delivery in UP’s Meerut

Meerut (UP): An irate customer in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut allegedly assaulted the delivery agent when he arrived a few minutes late. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the agent, sporting a red shirt and dark trousers, arriving at an apartment with an order. A man answers the doorbell and can be heard scolding the agent over something.

In UP's Meerut, a delivery agent, who got a bit delayed with the order, was assualted by a resident of Ganga Heights apartment. The man could be seen assaulting the delivery agent immediately after a brief verbal confrontion. The victim was later taken inside the apartment and… pic.twitter.com/MebFmkE9Q8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 14, 2026

The agent also mumbles his response, but the argument soon escalates, and a woman, purportedly the customer’s wife, also steps out. The man then snatches the agent’s phone and starts assaulting him. The agent can be heard asking the woman to intervene.

The footage shows the man slapping and kicking the delivery agent even as the latter keeps asking for his phone back.

Couple take agent inside home

The footage then shows the man taking the agent inside the flat. Reports suggest that the agent was further assaulted inside for close to 3 minutes. After some time, the agent is brought back outside again. The man then picks up his order from the top of a shoe rack, where it had been lying all this time, and goes back inside his flat.

The video is reportedly from the Ganga Heights apartment in the Bhawanuan police station area of Meerut. The incident took place at around 9.30 PM on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Later, a video surfaced in which the agent can be heard saying that the delivery was barely five minutes late, but the man insisted it was late by 15 minutes. He said he was assaulted and threatened that they would register a case of eve-teasing against him. Reports suggest that the errant couple has been absconding since the video went viral.

Meerut, UP Update –



Blinkit के डिलीवरी बॉय को पीटने वाले कपल पर FIR दर्ज हुई। दोनों अपना फ्लैट बंद करके भाग गए हैं। पुलिस दबिश जारी है। https://t.co/Cb1WpCkb2L pic.twitter.com/lLBvtfmtcP — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) August 15, 2026

In yet another video on social media, a Meerut Police officer can be heard saying that a case of assault has been registered against the couple. The officer goes on to assure that the couple will be caught soon.

Siasat.com hasn’t been able to verify the authenticity of any of the videos.