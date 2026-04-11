Hyderabad: Bollywood’s IT couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in 2018, continue to remain one of the most loved pairs in the industry. However, their immense popularity hasn’t kept them away from constant divorce rumours, which seem to resurface every now and then.

Speculation has once again taken over social media, with claims suggesting trouble in their marriage doing the rounds online. Despite the couple frequently making strong public appearances together, such rumours continue to pop up.

Now, separation talks have once again gained momentum.

As often seen in today’s digital age, even a single social media post can snowball into a major discussion. Something similar happened recently when a tweet featuring Deepika and Ranveer’s photo went viral, claiming, “As per a Reddit post, they are separating.”

The rumours also gained traction after Deepika did not initially react to Ranveer Singh’s recent success with Dhurandhar 2, even as several Bollywood celebrities praised him. This led to online chatter, though Deepika later addressed the situation and clarified that she had watched the film.

Despite this, separation rumours have once again surfaced out of nowhere, with the viral tweet sparking widespread reactions.

Here’s how social media users are reacting.

Reacting to the buzz, one social media user wrote, “I guess it’s just rumours because Ranveer is crazy about her.” Another commented, “Speculations have been around for years. But this is Reddit, and from my experience, some of their news turns out to be true. If they ever separate, it would be one of the most expensive divorces in Bollywood.”

A third user shared, “Their ideologies don’t match. I wonder why they got married,” while another added, “Hope it’s just rumours. Either way, wishing them peace and privacy.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, fondly known as “DeepVeer,” reportedly began dating around 2012–2013 while filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Their on-screen chemistry quickly translated into a real-life romance.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

The couple got married on November 14, 2018, in a dreamy ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, following both Konkani and Sindhi traditions. Over the years, they have delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest hits together, including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

In several interviews, Ranveer has expressed his deep admiration for Deepika, even revealing that he knew she was “the one” within six months of dating. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024.