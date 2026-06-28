Hyderabad: Himayat Sagar gates to open; officials on alert

Hyderabad: In view of the rains in the catchment area of ​​the twin reservoirs and the meteorological department’s forecasts, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will release 1,000 cusecs of water from the Himayat Sagar at 6 pm on Sunday, June 28.

This is being done to control the water level in the reservoir.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains till July 4

As the water is released downstream, all Water Board officials, as well as the administrative machinery of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, HYDRAA, GHMC, and the police are on high alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorm warning valid till Saturday, July 4.