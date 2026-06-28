IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains till July 4

Hyderabad: Residents of Telangana need to get ready for seven days of heavy rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorm warning valid till Saturday, July 4.

Till Saturday, the state is expected to witness thunderstorms, rain, lightning, and squalls.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected heavy rain and thunderstorms, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert, which will remain valid till July 4.

The rains are likely to bring the temperatures further down in the state.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society’s data, yesterday, the maximum temperature dropped to 28 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Sangareddy.

In the case of Hyderabad, the maximum temperature dipped to 30.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Khairatabad.

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IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

Apart from other districts of Telangana, rain is expected in the city too.

As per the weather department, the city is likely to witness rain and thundershowers till Wednesday, July 1. It has also forecast a generally cloudy sky.

Meanwhile, a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, predicted scattered storms from the afternoon to the night.

JUNE 28, 2026 FORECAST ⚠️⛈️



SCATTERED RAINS/T-STORMS ahead in North, West, Central TG districts during afternoon to night



SCATTERED RAINS/T-STORMS ahead in South, East TG districts during overnight – early morning



Hyderabad – Isolated/Scattered rains during afternoon to… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) June 28, 2026

In view of the heavy rain and thunderstorm forecasts by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly for the next four days.