Himayat Sagar near FTL; IMD Hyderabad forecasts more heavy rains

Hyderabad: The water level in Himayat Sagar, which has reached near the Full Tank Level (FTL) as heavy rains continue to lash Telangana, is likely to surge further as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast more downpours till Tuesday, June 30.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 104.5 mm was recorded in Mulugu district. Other districts, including Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Warangal, and Adilabad, also recorded significant downpours.

Current water level

On Tuesday, the water level in Himayat Sagar reached 1761.15 feet against the FTL of 1763.50 feet. On the other hand, the level in Osman Sagar reached 1784.35 feet against the FTL of 1790 feet.

The levels in Himayat Sagar are expected to rise as IMD Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds till Tuesday.

Also Read Monsoon active, IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains till June 29

It has also issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana, which will remain valid till June 30.

Himayat Sagar gates may open as IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) authorities may release floodwater in case of more inflow during the heavy rains.

Following the opening of the gates, the water level of the Musi River in Hyderabad is also expected to rise. This will leave authorities with no option but to alert people residing in low-lying areas along the river.