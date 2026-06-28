40-year-old Hyderabad man hangs himself over SIR stress

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old cab driver in Hyderabad died by suicide on the early hours of Sunday, June 28, allegedly due to fear of losing his name from the electoral rolls amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana.

The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Mujbil Rehman from Borabanda. According to his relatives, Rehman had been tense about SIR for the past month and had even reportedly stopped eating. At around 3 am on Sunday, he hung himself in his house.

Speaking to reporters, his wife said that they have three children, two of whom suffer from mental disabilities. Thoughts about their future after being removed from the electoral rolls heavily weighed on Rehman’s mind, she said. “He was worried that he would be sent to Bangladesh, and wondered what would happen to our sons after this,” his wife said.

A 40-year-old cab driver in Hyderabad died by suicide on the early hours of Sunday, June 28, allegedly due to fear of losing his name from the electoral rolls amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/FtLbiDqSN9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 28, 2026

Another relative claimed that Rehman had spent Rs 1.5 lakh on procuring different documents after listening to different people. “He had one name in one document and a different name in a different document. He couldn’t find any documents for his mother. He had spent Rs 10,000 to correct a spelling mistake in his passport,” Rehman’s nephew said.

Door-to-door enumeration began on June 25 in Telangana. Till now, 1,02,75,000 enumeration forms have been distributed across the state, covering 30 percent of the population.

The enumeration process will continue till July 24.