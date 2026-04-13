Asha Bhosle funeral: Mohammed Siraj hugs, consoles Zanai Bhosle, watch

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj is standing strong next to his friend Zanai Bhosle, offering her emotional support as she mourns the loss of her grandmother, legendary singer Asha Bhosle. In a video that is now going viral, Siraj was seen comforting Zanai during her time of grief, as the nation mourns the passing of one of its most beloved voices.

Siraj, who is currently playing for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, visited Asha Bhosle’s residence in Lower Parel, where her mortal remains were kept for public viewing. A video of the cricketer hugging and consoling Zanai has gone viral on social media, touching the hearts of fans across the country.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, in Mumbai at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. Doctors later confirmed that the cause of death was multi-organ failure, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

Her mortal remains were brought to her home at Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where family members, friends, and admirers gathered to pay their last respects. Among those present were her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several prominent personalities, including Asha Parekh, A. R. Rahman, Tabu, and Riteish Deshmukh.

The funeral of Asha Bhosle will be held on Monday, April 13, 2026, at 4 PM with full state honours at the Shivaji Park Crematorium. Nation now gathers to bid a final farewell to one of its most cherished voices.