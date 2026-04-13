Asha Bhosle funeral: Sachin Tendulkar breaks down, video viral

Hyderabad: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, in Mumbai at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. Doctors confirmed that the cause of death was multi-organ failure. India mourns the loss of one of its most beloved voices.

Final Farewell at Her Residence

Her mortal remains were brought to her home at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where family, friends, and fans gathered to pay their last respects from 10 am to 2 pm. Among those present were her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several celebrities, including Asha Parekh, AR Rahman, Tabu, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Emotional Visit

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also visited Asha Bhosle’s residence to pay his last respects, accompanied by his wife Anjali. The moment became deeply emotional as Sachin was seen wiping away tears while speaking with her family.

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar visited the residence of legendary singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai to pay their last respects. pic.twitter.com/SzSZmiGzOl — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 13, 2026

For the unversed, Asha Bhosle had attended the wedding of his son Arjun Tendulkar on March 5, 2026, which was her last public appearance.

A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world.



For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us.



It feels as… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 12, 2026

Sachin wrote on X, “A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai.”

A Career Spanning Eight Decades

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began singing at age nine and went on to record over 12,000 songs across Bollywood, ghazals, and regional music. Her iconic songs include Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, and Dil Cheez Kya Hai. She won seven Filmfare Awards and two National Film Awards, and was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Her last rites were held on April 13 at Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm. She was draped in the Indian tricolour and dressed in a blue saree, a colour she deeply loved. The Mumbai Police ceremonial band performed a final salute, marking the end of an extraordinary legacy.