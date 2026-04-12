17-yr-old goes missing soon after Telangana Intermediate exam results

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old teenager from Kishanbagh in Hyderabad has allegedly gone missing on Sunday, April 12, soon after the Telangana Intermediate exam results were declared.

According to Mohd Faheem Ullah Shareef’s complaint, his son Mohd Amanullah Shareef is a student at Sri Chaitanya College in Attapur.

Soon after the results declaration, Faheem called his son at around 11 am to check the results.

When Amanullah did not respond to his father, his family started looking for him, but in vain. They got to know that the teenager had failed in one subject.

Faheem suspects his son got upset and left the house in distress. The family has lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Bahadurpura Police Station. He is carrying a mobile phone with no SIM card.

If anyone has any information about Amanullah’s whereabouts, call Bahadurpura Police Station at 8712661286, 8712572118 or Police Control Room at 100.