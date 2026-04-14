‘Trivial Chapter’ used fake offer letters to dupe job seekers of lakhs, 2 held

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills Police on Tuesday, April 14, arrested two members of a fraudulent overseas job consultancy that allegedly cheated unemployed youth of lakhs of rupees by promising work visas for European countries, officials said.

The firm, operating under the name “Trivial Chapter,” allegedly collected between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per candidate by promising jobs in Greece, Romania, Italy and Serbia. After receiving the money, the accused issued forged offer letters and cut off all contact with the victims, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Lanka Nirupama, vice-president (south zone), and Mamidi Arun Raj, regional manager (Telangana) of the firm.

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How the racket operated

The gang allegedly used Instagram and Facebook to present itself as a legitimate overseas recruitment consultancy, despite having no valid recruitment agent licence from the Ministry of External Affairs. To gain the trust of victims, they provided fake “work authorisation” letters generated through online templates, the police said.

Investigations revealed that the firm has a history of similar fraudulent activity, with earlier cases registered within the KPHB Police Station limits.

Eight other accused, including the firm’s founder, CEO and visa department head, remain at large. Efforts are underway to apprehend them, the police said.

The Hyderabad Police advised citizens seeking employment abroad to verify the credentials of recruitment agents through the official eMigrate portal, and to scrutinise offer letters carefully before making any payments.