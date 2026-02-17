Hyderabad man held for duping job aspirants with fake appointment letters

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was arrested for duping job aspirants with fake appointment letters in Hyderabad on Monday, February 16.

The accused, identified as Vamsi Kumar, a resident of Kukatpally, lured the aspirants by promising jobs in IT companies and issued fake appointment letters to them. According to the Jubilee Hills police, Kumar met the aspirants and convinced them that he had contacts in some IT firms and could help them land a job.

The victims believed Kumar and paid him some amount, after which the accused issued fake letters to them. As the victims approached the companies, they learnt that the appointment letters were fake and they had been cheated.

One of the victims approached the Jubilee Hills police and filed a complaint against Kumar. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

Similar incidenton

In a similar incident, 20 people were recently duped of Rs 4 crore by fraudsters who conned them on the pretext of providing jobs at a non-existent company.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Cyberabad Police arrested eight accused in connection with the case. One of the victims, K Dhanish from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, filed a complaint stating that one of the accused, Vijayadurga Kalluri, collected Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from each victim on the pretext of providing a job at Capslion, a private company in Hyderabad.

The complainant said that initially Vijayadurga assured that she would return the money if the candidate was not satisfied with the job role or the company. However, the amount wasn’t refunded.

Dhanish also said that when the victims tried contacting Vijayadurga regarding the refund, her associates, Siddhartha, Amarnath, Chandu, Keerthi, Sandhya, Venkat, Nanda Krishna and Latha, threatened the victims.