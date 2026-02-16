Hyderabad: 20 duped of Rs 4 crore for jobs in company that never existed

Hyderabad: At least 20 people were duped of Rs 4 crore in a job fraud in Hyderabad, where scamsters lured them on the pretext of providing jobs at a non-existent company.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Cyberabad Police arrested eight accused in connection with the case. One of the victims, K Dhanish from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, filed a complaint stating that one of the accused, Vijayadurga Kalluri, collected Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from each victim on the pretext of providing a job at Capslion, a private company in Hyderabad.

The complainant said that initially Vijayadurga assured that she would return the money if the candidate was not satisfied with the job role or the company. However, the amount wasn’t refunded.

Dhanish also said that when the victims tried contacting Vijayadurga regarding the refund, her associates, Siddhartha, Amarnath, Chandu, Keerthi, Sandhya, Venkat, Nanda Krishna and Latha, threatened the victims.