The age gap between Ishan Kishan and his alleged GF Aditi Hundia

Hyderabad: After India’s historic victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, several players were seen celebrating with their loved ones on the field. Among them was Ishan Kishan, who was spotted celebrating with a woman who quickly grabbed attention on social media.

The woman was later identified as Aditi Hundia, a Jaipur-based model, influencer, and entrepreneur.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi first gained national recognition after becoming a finalist in Femina Miss India 2017 and later winning the Miss Diva 2018 crown. Aditi completed her studies at St. Xavier’s College in Jaipur and later built a career in modelling and fashion. She is also working on launching her own fashion label and has a strong social media presence with hundreds of thousands of followers.

Ishan Kishan, Aditi Hundia’s relationship rumours

Speculation about the relationship between Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia began during the IPL 2019 season, when she was often seen cheering for him from the stands. Over the years, fans noticed their interactions on social media, which further fueled rumours about their relationship.

Age gap between Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia

Another detail that caught the attention of fans is the age difference between the two. Ishan Kishan was born on July 18, 1998 and is currently 27 years old. Meanwhile, Aditi Hundia was born on January 15, 1997 and is around 29 years old.

This means Aditi is about one and a half years older than the Indian cricketer. Despite the small age gap, the two are often seen supporting each other, and their bond has continued to attract attention from fans and followers.

Earlier in 2026, Ishan’s grandfather reportedly acknowledged Aditi as his girlfriend during an interaction with reporters, which sparked widespread discussion among fans. However, Ishan’s mother later clarified that his main focus right now is his cricket career and representing Team India, not marriage.

Ishan Kishan’s match winning performance

In the final against New Zealand, Ishan Kishan played a crucial role in India’s victory. Batting at number three, he scored a blistering 54 runs from just 25 balls, smashing four fours and four sixes. His aggressive knock helped India build a huge total on the scoreboard.

Apart from his batting, Kishan also impressed in the field by taking three important catches. India eventually posted a massive 255 runs, and New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, giving India a convincing 96-run victory and their third T20 World Cup title.