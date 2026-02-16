Uttam Kumar announces plan for Mellacheruvu-Hyderabad Railway link

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses a meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, February 15, announced that the government is planning a railway line from Mella Cheruvu in Suryapet to Hyderabad.

Reddy made the statement after offering prayers at the Sri Ishta Kameswari Sametha Swayambhu Shambulingeshwara on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in Suryapet district. Addressing the media, he said that improved railway connectivity between Hyderabad and Suryapet is necessary to handle the increasing number of devotees travelling to Suryapet.

“Proposals for a double railway line between Mellacheruvu and Hyderabad and a passenger train are under consideration,” he said. The minister said that the new railway line would strengthen industrial progress in Suryapet.

Speaking of irrigation initiatives for Suryapet, Reddy said that bringing Krishna river water for irrigation and drinking purposes to Mellacheruvu and surrounding villages remains one of my most satisfying achievements.

