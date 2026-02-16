Video: AIMIM workers attacked near Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad

AIMIM MLA Zulfeqar Ali, along with other party workers, reached the Moghalpura Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed for some time at Lal Darwaza near Maisamma Temple when a group of persons beat up AIMIM party workers from Buldana district and damaged the party flag on Sunday night, February 15.

A group of AIMIM workers including Arif Pathan Khan from Buldana district were travelling in a car bearing the party flag. When they went to Lal Darwaza, some persons stopped them and abused the party workers. The people then thrashed the AIMIM workers and damaged the party flag even as a policeman was standing nearby.

The party workers had come from Maharashtra to attend the 68th Anniversary celebrations at Darussalam.

After the incident, AIMIM MLA Zulfeqar Ali, along with other party workers, reached the Moghalpura Police Station and lodged a complaint.

The police booked a case.

The Inspector and ACP Charminar assured the party that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Later, the DCP Charminar Zone, Task Force, and other police officials were heavily deployed in the area. The situation is now peaceful.

The MLA demanded that the police take strict action against the culprits and immediately arrest them.

