In most cities, 10 pm signals the end of the day. In Hyderabad during Ramzan, it is barely the beginning. Just like every year, this season too, the festive energy has received an official boost: the Telangana government has permitted shops and business establishments to remain open until 5 am throughout the holy month.

For the nocturnal Hyderabadi shopper, 10 pm is effectively “early evening.” So, if you have not yet started your Eid shopping or still have those pesky “small things” remaining on your list, worry not. Whether you are hunting for the perfect accessories or a designer outfit to wear in just two weeks, the city’s streets are alive with the glow of LED lights and the aroma of late-night Haleem, ready to welcome you well into the early hours. Siasat.com has curated the ultimate guide for where to shop after the world sleeps.

The heritage night bazaars

If you want the authentic “Chand Raat” experience, these historic hubs are non-negotiable. They are the soul of the city’s festive trade.

1. Laad Bazaar: Known globally for its lac bangles, this lane adjacent to Charminar is a kaleidoscope of colours. It’s the best place for matching accessories, attar, and traditional bridal-ware.

2. Pathergatti: Famous for its stone-built shops, this stretch is the go-to for high-end dress materials, pearls, and footwear. The pulsing energy here at 2 am is something every local should experience.

3. Bangladesh Market: During Ramzan, the Bangladesh Market in Musheerabad comes alive with families searching for affordable outfits. For working-class households, the market offers fashionable clothes at more affordable prices than those found in malls and branded showrooms.

4. Sultan Bazaar: A classic favourite in the Koti area. During Ramzan, it transforms into a late-night destination for footwear, home decor, and affordable ethnic fashion.

The bustling neighbourhoods

If you want to avoid the massive crowds of a bazaar but still want a vibrant shopping atmosphere, these neighbourhoods offer a fantastic variety.

4. Tolichowki: This area has evolved into a premier destination for modest fashion. From high-end Abaya boutiques to trendy designer studios, Tolichowki offers a contemporary festive vibe.

5. Mallepally: A hidden gem in Ramzan, especially for men’s fashion. If you are looking for perfectly tailored Kurtas, Pathani suits, or traditional headgear, Mallepally’s lanes are your best bet.

6. Abids: Still the “Grand Dame” of Hyderabad shopping. Abids combines old-school charm with established textile houses, making it a perfect destination for premium sarees and branded ethnic wear.

The Ramzan expos

With Eid just two weeks away, the “tailor deadline” has officially passed. Most tailors have stopped taking new orders, making readymade outfits the only logical choice for a stress-free celebration. These grand expos are currently Hyderabad’s biggest “one-stop shops” for high-quality, ready-to-wear fashion.

7. Daawat-e-Ramzan: It is taking place in the King’s Palace, Gudimalkapur, from March 5 to March 19. Daawat-e-Ramzan is open from 6:30 pm to 3:30 am, making it a must-stop for last-minute shopping.

8. Rainbow Family Shopping Expo: The famous Minar Garden expo, open until March 19, is famous for its Pakistani suits and heavy jewellery. The 4 pm to 4 am timing caters perfectly to the late-night crowd.

9. The Gulmohar Expo: Taking place at Kings Classic Garden in Gudimalkapur, this expo is a lifesaver for those looking for stylish, readymade dresses and home furnishings without the wait time of a boutique. It is open till March 15 from 5 pm to 4 am every day.